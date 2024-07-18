Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Command B-Roll Package

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Video by Sarah Ridenour  

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Brigadier General John "Brad" Hinson formally took command of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command from Major General David Wilson during a Change of Command ceremony today at Memorial Field on Rock Island Arsenal.

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 19:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931101
    VIRIN: 240719-A-IK992-2699
    Filename: DOD_110452615
    Length: 00:14:47
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Command B-Roll Package, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    Rock Island Arsenal

