Brigadier General John "Brad" Hinson formally took command of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command from Major General David Wilson during a Change of Command ceremony today at Memorial Field on Rock Island Arsenal.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2024 19:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931101
|VIRIN:
|240719-A-IK992-2699
|Filename:
|DOD_110452615
|Length:
|00:14:47
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Change of Command B-Roll Package, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.