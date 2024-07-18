Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RIMPAC 2024: LCAC night operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.19.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Diaz 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    A landing craft, air cushion assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5 transports various vehicles and gear from the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 while underway in the Pacific Ocean, July 19. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 20:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931099
    VIRIN: 240719-N-JS660-1001
    Filename: DOD_110452603
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

