Soldiers assigned to the 892nd Multi-Role Bridge Company, 190th Engineer Battalion, 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, conduct a joint training exercise with the Coast Guard at Ponce, Puerto Rico, July 18, 2024. The 892nd MRBC conducted water rescue training with the Coast Guard, enhancing readiness and interoperability for emergencies and natural disasters. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Felix Ortiz Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2024 18:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|931097
|VIRIN:
|240719-Z-LY563-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110452548
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|PONCE, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 892nd MRBC Joint Training Exercise, by SGT Estefanie Lopez Gonzalez and SPC Felix Ortiz Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
