    892nd MRBC Joint Training Exercise

    PONCE, PUERTO RICO

    07.18.2024

    Video by Sgt. Estefanie Lopez Gonzalez and Spc. Felix Ortiz Rivera

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 892nd Multi-Role Bridge Company, 190th Engineer Battalion, 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, conduct a joint training exercise with the Coast Guard at Ponce, Puerto Rico, July 18, 2024. The 892nd MRBC conducted water rescue training with the Coast Guard, enhancing readiness and interoperability for emergencies and natural disasters. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Felix Ortiz Rivera)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 18:48
    Location: PONCE, PR

    Interoperability
    Siempre Presente
    Annual Training 2024
    Make it Challenging
    Commitment Courage Competence

