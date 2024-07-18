Dredging Vermilion Harbor

B-roll of the progress of the Vermilion Harbor dredging project, Vermilion, Ohio, July 9, 2024. USACE’s Civil Works mission - including dredging - provides a key foundational component of the nation’s public infrastructure that facilitates economic growth, quality of life, environmental health and national security for the American people. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)
|07.09.2024
|07.19.2024 18:17
|B-Roll
|931091
|240719-A-VR700-3001
|DOD_110452511
|00:01:59
|VERMILION, OHIO, US
|0
|0
