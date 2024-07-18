Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dredging Vermilion Harbor

    VERMILION, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Video by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    B-roll of the progress of the Vermilion Harbor dredging project, Vermilion, Ohio, July 9, 2024. USACE’s Civil Works mission - including dredging - provides a key foundational component of the nation’s public infrastructure that facilitates economic growth, quality of life, environmental health and national security for the American people. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 18:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931091
    VIRIN: 240719-A-VR700-3001
    Filename: DOD_110452511
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: VERMILION, OHIO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dredging Vermilion Harbor, by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Dredging
    Corps of Engineers
    harbor
    Vermilion
    Buffalo District

