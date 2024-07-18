Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's All Navy Rugby SW2 Estevez

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Austin Ingram 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    Interview with SW2 Estevez, from NMCB THREE for the Women's All Navy Rugby tournament.

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 17:14
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 931084
    VIRIN: 240712-N-VH871-6447
    Filename: DOD_110452341
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, Women's All Navy Rugby SW2 Estevez, by PO1 Austin Ingram, identified by DVIDS

