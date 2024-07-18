Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Garrison Change of Command Ceremony

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Fort McCoy Garrison Change of Command Ceremony transferring authority from COL Stephen T. Messenger to COL Sheyla Baez-Ramirez was held on July 19, 2024. The ceremony was officiated by Installation Management Command (IMCOM)-Readiness Director Patrick J. Appelman.

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 17:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931083
    VIRIN: 240719-A-VQ984-1661
    Filename: DOD_110452334
    Length: 00:28:31
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Change of Command
    Fort McCoy

