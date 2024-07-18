Defending Freedom on the Courts of Germany

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video showcases Senior Airman Makayla Robinson, 377th Weapons System Security Squadron defender, talking about her experience of playing for the U.S. Armed Forces Women's International Basketball team and her love for the game. Robinson and her team represented Team USA overseas playing against other countries such as Germany, France and the United Kingdom during the 2023 Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe international basketball tournament. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay)