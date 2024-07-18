Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defending Freedom on the Courts of Germany

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay 

    377th Air Base Wing

    This video showcases Senior Airman Makayla Robinson, 377th Weapons System Security Squadron defender, talking about her experience of playing for the U.S. Armed Forces Women's International Basketball team and her love for the game. Robinson and her team represented Team USA overseas playing against other countries such as Germany, France and the United Kingdom during the 2023 Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe international basketball tournament. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay)

