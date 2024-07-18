This video showcases Senior Airman Makayla Robinson, 377th Weapons System Security Squadron defender, talking about her experience of playing for the U.S. Armed Forces Women's International Basketball team and her love for the game. Robinson and her team represented Team USA overseas playing against other countries such as Germany, France and the United Kingdom during the 2023 Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe international basketball tournament. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2024 17:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|931082
|VIRIN:
|240719-F-RQ117-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110452333
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Defending Freedom on the Courts of Germany, by SrA Ruben Garibay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.