Iowa Air National Guard Airman training at Alpena CRTC found camaraderie in the Air Guard

Studio lead:

A chiropractor in his civilian life, Senior Airmen Tyler Peterson’s side gig has him working part time as a Security Forces Airmen with the Iowa Air National Guard. This week Peterson is training with the Air Guard at the Combat Readiness training Center in Michigan. Senior Airmen Tylon Chapman has the story from Alpena Michigan.



Video Script:



Airmen from the Iowa National Guard are in Alpena, Michigan, at the Combat Readiness Training Center as part of their two-week annual training in July.



Senior Airman Tyler Peterson is a Security Forces member with the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing and is honing his war fighting skills with his fellow Airmen during their time in Michigan.



Unlike other Security Forces members, Peterson is a chiropractor in civilian life.



When joining the Guard, Peterson said he didn’t want a normal desk job.



“I wanted something that was a little more hands-on. Something that was a little bit than just doing paperwork”



After attending Wayne State College in Nebraska, Peterson then went on to earn his Bachelor’s in Human Science and Biology and his Doctorate of Chiropractic at Cleveland Chiropractic College.



The South Sioux City, Nebraska native and his wife work together at their shared practice while also raising a young daughter.



It was after establishing the practice that Peterson joined the 185th in September of 2021.



Three years into his military career Peterson says that it’s the camaraderie that is one of the best things about Security Forces.



“Its a fairly tight-knit group and you get to do a lot of things that the average person doesn’t really get to do.”



While at the CRTC the Airmen are training on urban operations, expeditionary skills, and weapons use as part of the July annual training event.



Peterson says he’s always working on improving himself and wants to provide a good example for his daughter while providing for his family.



“Those things, in combination, push me to do the best that I can.”



Reporting in Alpena, Michigan, I’m Airman Tylon Chapman