Missouri aircrew completes 27-hour sortie

Two aircrews and a maintenance personnel assigned to the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, land at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on July 10, 2024. The crew completed a 27-hour sortie, including three fuel stops. The mission aimed to test the limits of the aircrew in what is called a max endurance operation. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Michael Crane)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2024 16:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931074
|VIRIN:
|240710-Z-UP142-5670
|Filename:
|DOD_110452098
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
