    Missouri aircrew completes 27-hour sortie

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Video by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Two aircrews and a maintenance personnel assigned to the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, land at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on July 10, 2024. The crew completed a 27-hour sortie, including three fuel stops. The mission aimed to test the limits of the aircrew in what is called a max endurance operation. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Michael Crane)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 16:10
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US

