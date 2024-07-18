Missouri aircrew completes 27-hour sortie

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Two aircrews and a maintenance personnel assigned to the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, land at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on July 10, 2024. The crew completed a 27-hour sortie, including three fuel stops. The mission aimed to test the limits of the aircrew in what is called a max endurance operation. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Michael Crane)