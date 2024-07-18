Trainees with Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 58th Infantry Regiment, 198th Infantry Brigade at Fort Moore are introduced to their Drill Sergeants as they begin their Infantry OSUT training in the 1st 100 Yards June 26, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2024 15:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|931073
|VIRIN:
|240626-O-IP164-4777
|Filename:
|DOD_110452056
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The 1st 100 Yards, by Payton King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.