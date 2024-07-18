Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 1st 100 Yards

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Video by Payton King 

    Fort Moore Public Affairs Office

    Trainees with Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 58th Infantry Regiment, 198th Infantry Brigade at Fort Moore are introduced to their Drill Sergeants as they begin their Infantry OSUT training in the 1st 100 Yards June 26, 2024.

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 15:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 931073
    VIRIN: 240626-O-IP164-4777
    Filename: DOD_110452056
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 1st 100 Yards, by Payton King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

