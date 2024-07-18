National Anthem during 2024 Fort McCoy Garrison change of command ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A singer for the Army Reserve's 204th Army Band sings the national anthem July 19, 2024, during the beginning of the Fort McCoy Garrison change of command ceremony at Veterans Memorial Plaza at Fort McCoy, Wis. Members of the band not only regularly train at Fort McCoy but also support many events on post, including events like this as well as the annual Armed Forces Day Open House. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)