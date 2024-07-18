Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    56th LRS Hype Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove 

    56th Fighter Wing

    The 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron ensure aircraft stay in the sky and the mission stays on track. From managing supplies and equipment to overseeing transportation and vehicle maintenance, their dedication and expertise keep the 56th Fighter Wing ready for any challenge. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Mason Hargrove)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 16:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 931065
    VIRIN: 240611-F-RL243-8646
    Filename: DOD_110451864
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 56th LRS Hype Video, by A1C Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Logistics
    Luke AFB
    LRS
    F-35
    Arizona
    56FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download