56th LRS Hype Video

The 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron ensure aircraft stay in the sky and the mission stays on track. From managing supplies and equipment to overseeing transportation and vehicle maintenance, their dedication and expertise keep the 56th Fighter Wing ready for any challenge. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Mason Hargrove)