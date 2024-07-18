Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Innovative Readiness Training Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum Hangar 79 Restoration

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Kate Bragg 

    307th Bomb Wing

    The 307th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) participated in an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) mission in Honolulu, Hawaii, from July 1 to July 12, focusing on renovations at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum on Ford Island. This Department of Defense initiative aims to provide real-world training for military personnel while benefiting civilian communities. The 307th CES worked on significant renovations to Hangar 79, a historic structure bearing scars from the Pearl Harbor attack, which now houses historical aircraft and the Shealy Restoration Shop. The renovations, including bathroom demolition, mezzanine upgrades, and electrification, are estimated to save the museum $750,000 in labor costs. This mission provided critical hands-on training for the Airmen, enhancing their problem-solving skills and technical expertise. The team, consisting of 29 Airmen with diverse specialties, received valuable experience that mirrors deployment challenges, while their efforts also made a lasting impact on the local community. Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum education advisor Dwayne Haynes praised their work for its lasting significance.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Innovative Readiness Training Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum Hangar 79 Restoration, by SrA Kate Bragg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CES
    Civil Engineering Squadron
    Innovative Readiness Training (IRT)
    307th Bomb Wing
    Ready Now

