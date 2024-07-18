Innovative Readiness Training Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum Hangar 79 Restoration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/931061" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 307th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) participated in an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) mission in Honolulu, Hawaii, from July 1 to July 12, focusing on renovations at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum on Ford Island. This Department of Defense initiative aims to provide real-world training for military personnel while benefiting civilian communities. The 307th CES worked on significant renovations to Hangar 79, a historic structure bearing scars from the Pearl Harbor attack, which now houses historical aircraft and the Shealy Restoration Shop. The renovations, including bathroom demolition, mezzanine upgrades, and electrification, are estimated to save the museum $750,000 in labor costs. This mission provided critical hands-on training for the Airmen, enhancing their problem-solving skills and technical expertise. The team, consisting of 29 Airmen with diverse specialties, received valuable experience that mirrors deployment challenges, while their efforts also made a lasting impact on the local community. Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum education advisor Dwayne Haynes praised their work for its lasting significance.