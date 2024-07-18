California Air National Guard Respond to Wildfires

California Air National Guard aircrew responded to several wildfires in Central and Southern California, July 14-15, 2024. The aircrew pilots C-130J Super Hercules aircraft equipped with the U.S. Forest Service's Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System, which can drop up to 3,000 gallons of fire retardant in less than 10 seconds across a quarter-mile line to bolster wildfire suppression efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech Sgt. Sean Silver; Edited by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)
