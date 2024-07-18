California Air National Guard Respond to Wildfires

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler 

    National Guard Bureau

    California Air National Guard aircrew responded to several wildfires in Central and Southern California, July 14-15, 2024. The aircrew pilots C-130J Super Hercules aircraft equipped with the U.S. Forest Service's Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System, which can drop up to 3,000 gallons of fire retardant in less than 10 seconds across a quarter-mile line to bolster wildfire suppression efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech Sgt. Sean Silver; Edited by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    National Guard Bureau

    ANG
    MAFFS
    DOMOPS
    U.S. Forest Service
    Aerial Firefighting
    CALGUARD

