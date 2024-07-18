California Air National Guard Respond to Wildfires

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/931055" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

California Air National Guard aircrew responded to several wildfires in Central and Southern California, July 14-15, 2024. The aircrew pilots C-130J Super Hercules aircraft equipped with the U.S. Forest Service's Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System, which can drop up to 3,000 gallons of fire retardant in less than 10 seconds across a quarter-mile line to bolster wildfire suppression efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech Sgt. Sean Silver; Edited by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)