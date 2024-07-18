Coast Guard Cutter James law enforcement personnel train with the Argentine Naval Prefecture

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Douglas Fiedler discusses his duties and what motivates him aboard Coast Guard Cutter James (WMSL 754), May 6, 2024, while underway in the Atlantic Ocean. Fiedler recalled an at-sea training engagement that a James law enforcement team participated in recently with their counterparts in the Argentine Naval Prefecture. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Kaczmarek)