Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Cutter James law enforcement personnel train with the Argentine Naval Prefecture

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.06.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Kaczmarek 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Douglas Fiedler discusses his duties and what motivates him aboard Coast Guard Cutter James (WMSL 754), May 6, 2024, while underway in the Atlantic Ocean. Fiedler recalled an at-sea training engagement that a James law enforcement team participated in recently with their counterparts in the Argentine Naval Prefecture. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Kaczmarek)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 13:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 931050
    VIRIN: 240506-G-FG555-7224
    Filename: DOD_110451643
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    CGatSea
    OpSouthernCross24
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James (WMSL 754)
    Argentine Naval Prefecture

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download