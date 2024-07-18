Coast Guard Cutter James law enforcement personnel train with the Argentine Naval Prefecture

Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Douglas Fiedler discusses his duties and what motivates him aboard Coast Guard Cutter James (WMSL 754), May 6, 2024, while underway in the Atlantic Ocean. Fiedler recalled an at-sea training engagement that a James law enforcement team participated in recently with their counterparts in the Argentine Naval Prefecture. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Kaczmarek)
|05.06.2024
|07.19.2024 13:51
|Video Productions
|931050
|240506-G-FG555-7224
|DOD_110451643
|00:03:26
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|2
|2
