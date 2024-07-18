Instructors from Sheppard AFB demonstrate what Crew Chiefs, POL, Ammo, Armament, and Pilots do to prepare an aircraft for launch. This gives the AiTs or Airmen in Training a look at how those jobs interact with each other and what to expect when they get to their operational base after completing training at Sheppard.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2024 13:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931049
|VIRIN:
|240719-F-RR907-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110451569
|Length:
|00:09:44
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Mission Generation Expo B-roll, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.