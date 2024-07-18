WAREX Convoy Ops

FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES --
U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the 1006 Quartermaster Company, participate in a mounted convoy exercise, at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, July 18, 2024. Mounted convoy exercises were conducted to maintain combat ready units. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Caroline Sauder)
