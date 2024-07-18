Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WAREX Convoy Ops

    UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Video by Sgt. Caroline Sauder 

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES --
    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the 1006 Quartermaster Company, participate in a mounted convoy exercise, at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, July 18, 2024. Mounted convoy exercises were conducted to maintain combat ready units. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Caroline Sauder)

    Convoy
    Army Reserve
    Training

