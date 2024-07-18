Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New era lands at Youngstown ARS with C-130J arrival

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Video by Eric White 

    910th Airlift Wing

    Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, welcomed its first of eight new C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft with an arrival ceremony on July 16, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 12:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 931045
    VIRIN: 240716-F-PO120-3888
    Filename: DOD_110451465
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New era lands at Youngstown ARS with C-130J arrival, by Eric White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    C-130J Super Hercules

    TAGS

    Airlift
    Lockheed Martin
    C-130J Super Hercules
    reserveready
    reservereform
    ReadyAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download