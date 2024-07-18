4th Special Operations Squadron conducts routine live fire training in the Republic of Korea

U.S. Air Force and Navy personnel completed a joint, combined exchange training iteration with various Republic of Korea military counterparts on June 26, 2024, reinforcing the enduring relationship between the two nations’ special operations forces. This training event was designed to positively affect the combat readiness of special operations forces (SOF) personnel in support of the mutual defense of the U.S. and ROK homelands. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2024 13:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|931043
|VIRIN:
|240626-F-HP405-9003
|Filename:
|DOD_110451441
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
