Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4th Special Operations Squadron conducts routine live fire training in the Republic of Korea

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.26.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. William Rosado 

    Special Operations Command Korea

    U.S. Air Force and Navy personnel completed a joint, combined exchange training iteration with various Republic of Korea military counterparts on June 26, 2024, reinforcing the enduring relationship between the two nations’ special operations forces. This training event was designed to positively affect the combat readiness of special operations forces (SOF) personnel in support of the mutual defense of the U.S. and ROK homelands. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 13:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 931043
    VIRIN: 240626-F-HP405-9003
    Filename: DOD_110451441
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Special Operations Squadron conducts routine live fire training in the Republic of Korea, by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alliance WeGoTogether ROKUSAlliance FriendsPartnersAllies FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download