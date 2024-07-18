4th Special Operations Squadron conducts routine live fire training in the Republic of Korea

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force and Navy personnel completed a joint, combined exchange training iteration with various Republic of Korea military counterparts on June 26, 2024, reinforcing the enduring relationship between the two nations’ special operations forces. This training event was designed to positively affect the combat readiness of special operations forces (SOF) personnel in support of the mutual defense of the U.S. and ROK homelands. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)