109th Veterinary Detachment Provides Services at IRT Ozark Wellness

Maj. Gordon Armstrong, from the 109th Medical Detachment (Veterinary Services), discusses the no cost veterinary services his team provides during IRT Ozark Wellness on July 18, 2024. IRT Ozark Wellness provides medical, optometry, dental, behavioral health, and veterinary services at no cost to the community in Jasper and Newton Counties, Arkansas, from July 16-25.