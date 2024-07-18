Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    109th Veterinary Detachment Provides Services at IRT Ozark Wellness

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Video by Lt. Col. Kristin Porter 

    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

    Maj. Gordon Armstrong, from the 109th Medical Detachment (Veterinary Services), discusses the no cost veterinary services his team provides during IRT Ozark Wellness on July 18, 2024. IRT Ozark Wellness provides medical, optometry, dental, behavioral health, and veterinary services at no cost to the community in Jasper and Newton Counties, Arkansas, from July 16-25.

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 11:56
    Location: ARKANSAS, US

    Veterinary
    IRT
    US Army Reserve
    Arkansas
    Army Medicine

