There's still time to get your child's School and Sports Physicals complete. Capt. Stephanie Braverman, BACH pediatrician, shares more about what to bring to your child's appointment. Call 270-798-4677 or 931-431-4677 to schedule your child's School and Sports Physical today. You can also message your care team via the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal at https://myaccess.dmdc.osd.mil/identitymanagement/app/login
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2024 10:38
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|931033
|VIRIN:
|240719-O-AA791-5387
|Filename:
|DOD_110451168
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BACH School, Sports Physicals Guidance, by Russell Tafuri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
