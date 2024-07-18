Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH School, Sports Physicals Guidance

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Video by Russell Tafuri 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    There's still time to get your child's School and Sports Physicals complete. Capt. Stephanie Braverman, BACH pediatrician, shares more about what to bring to your child's appointment. Call 270-798-4677 or 931-431-4677 to schedule your child's School and Sports Physical today. You can also message your care team via the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal at https://myaccess.dmdc.osd.mil/identitymanagement/app/login

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 10:38
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    This work, BACH School, Sports Physicals Guidance, by Russell Tafuri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

