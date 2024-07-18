BACH School, Sports Physicals Guidance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



There's still time to get your child's School and Sports Physicals complete. Capt. Stephanie Braverman, BACH pediatrician, shares more about what to bring to your child's appointment. Call 270-798-4677 or 931-431-4677 to schedule your child's School and Sports Physical today. You can also message your care team via the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal at https://myaccess.dmdc.osd.mil/identitymanagement/app/login