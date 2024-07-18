2024 Iowa National Guard XCTC Mass Casualty Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Combat Medics from the 224th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, provide emergency medical care and evacuate Soldiers with simulated injuries via a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter piloted by Soldiers from Company G, 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment, Oregon Army National Guard, during a mass casualty exercise as part of an eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) rotation at Camp Ripley, Minn., on July 18, 2024. During XCTC, components of the 2/34th BCT (including infantry, cavalry, field artillery and engineers) train in dynamic and challenging scenarios, both day and night operations, in maneuvers and live-fire exercises specific to the combat and domestic taskings of each unit. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Roman Gamble)