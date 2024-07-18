Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Iowa National Guard XCTC Mass Casualty Exercise

    CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Roman Gamble 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Combat Medics from the 224th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, provide emergency medical care and evacuate Soldiers with simulated injuries via a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter piloted by Soldiers from Company G, 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment, Oregon Army National Guard, during a mass casualty exercise as part of an eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) rotation at Camp Ripley, Minn., on July 18, 2024. During XCTC, components of the 2/34th BCT (including infantry, cavalry, field artillery and engineers) train in dynamic and challenging scenarios, both day and night operations, in maneuvers and live-fire exercises specific to the combat and domestic taskings of each unit. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Roman Gamble)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 15:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931028
    VIRIN: 240718-A-JI511-6911
    Filename: DOD_110451073
    Length: 00:13:05
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Iowa National Guard XCTC Mass Casualty Exercise, by SSG Roman Gamble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Combat Medic
    Iowa National Guard
    Mass Casualty Exerccise
    XCTC 2024
    224 Brigade Engineer Battalion
    1-189 Air Ambulance

