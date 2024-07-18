The Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) provides realistic medical training to both medical and non-medical Soldiers in the Active, Reserve and National Guard. MSTCs provide hands-on instruction on the latest battlefield trauma and critical care techniques. These soldiers are from various units are here at Fort Dix, NJ at the Fort Dix MSTC in the Simulator Area. These instructors are training soldiers for a Medical Evacuation Training Event. (Images/Video captured by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2024 08:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931023
|VIRIN:
|240718-A-IE493-6910
|Filename:
|DOD_110450835
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) / Medical Evacuation Training– 18, JULY 2024, by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
