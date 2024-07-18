Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) / Medical Evacuation Training– 18, JULY 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/931022" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) provides realistic medical training to both medical and non-medical Soldiers in the Active, Reserve and National Guard. MSTCs provide hands-on instruction on the latest battlefield trauma and critical care techniques. These soldiers are from various units are here at Fort Dix, NJ at the Fort Dix MSTC in the Simulator Area. These instructors are training soldiers for a Medical Evacuation Training Event. (Images/Video captured by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)