Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) / Medical Evacuation Training– 18, JULY 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Video by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) provides realistic medical training to both medical and non-medical Soldiers in the Active, Reserve and National Guard. MSTCs provide hands-on instruction on the latest battlefield trauma and critical care techniques. These soldiers are from various units are here at Fort Dix, NJ at the Fort Dix MSTC in the Simulator Area. These instructors are training soldiers for a Medical Evacuation Training Event. (Images/Video captured by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 08:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931021
    VIRIN: 240718-A-IE493-1436
    Filename: DOD_110450833
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) / Medical Evacuation Training– 18, JULY 2024, by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JB MDL Fort Dix Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) / Medical Evacuation Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download