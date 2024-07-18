Ticks in Germany are active from around March to November and can carry some serious diseases that could harm you, your family or your pets. The best protection against ticks is prevention. After spending time outdoors, make sure you are checking your clothing and your skin for ticks. If you think you’ve been bitten by a tick or have a tick bite, make an appointment with your medical provider.
|07.19.2024
|07.19.2024 09:01
|PSA
|931019
|240719-A-DY568-5646
|DOD_110450773
|00:00:30
|STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
This work, Tick Safety, by SSG Sidnie Smith-Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
