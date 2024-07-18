Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tick Safety

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    07.19.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sidnie Smith-Swift 

    AFN Stuttgart

    Ticks in Germany are active from around March to November and can carry some serious diseases that could harm you, your family or your pets. The best protection against ticks is prevention. After spending time outdoors, make sure you are checking your clothing and your skin for ticks. If you think you’ve been bitten by a tick or have a tick bite, make an appointment with your medical provider.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 09:01
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 931019
    VIRIN: 240719-A-DY568-5646
    Filename: DOD_110450773
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tick Safety, by SSG Sidnie Smith-Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    prevention
    summer
    ticks
    tick safety

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download