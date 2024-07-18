tick safety

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Ticks in Germany are active from around March to November and can carry some serious diseases that could harm you, your family or your pets. The best protection against ticks is prevention. After spending time outdoors, make sure you are checking your clothing and your skin for ticks. If you think you’ve been bitten by a tick or have a tick bite, make an appointment with your medical provider.