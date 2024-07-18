Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig Gen Clark Reflects on Time Commanding the 31st Fighter Wing

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    11.07.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, reflects on his time presiding over the Wing and discusses new standards for his third year at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 11, 2024. This video represents where the Wing was, where it is currently, and the trajectory Clark has outlined for the upcoming year. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 06:13
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    31st Fighter Wing
    Mission video
    Tad Clark
    wing mission video
    wing mission
    Aviano Air Base mission

