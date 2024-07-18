U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, reflects on his time presiding over the Wing and discusses new standards for his third year at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 11, 2024. This video represents where the Wing was, where it is currently, and the trajectory Clark has outlined for the upcoming year. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2024 06:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|931017
|VIRIN:
|240711-F-VJ231-4049
|Filename:
|DOD_110450708
|Length:
|00:04:46
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig Gen Clark Reflects on Time Commanding the 31st Fighter Wing, by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.