Brig Gen Clark Reflects on Time Commanding the 31st Fighter Wing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/931017" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, reflects on his time presiding over the Wing and discusses new standards for his third year at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 11, 2024. This video represents where the Wing was, where it is currently, and the trajectory Clark has outlined for the upcoming year. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)