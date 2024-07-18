video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Area Support Group – Kuwait Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear team hosts gas chamber training for several dozen Task Force Legion Soldiers at Udairi Range, Kuwait, Aug. 4, 2023. The event consisted of preparing a controlled concentration of CS (orto-chlorobenzylidene-malononitrile) gas, more commonly known as tear gas in a chamber. Soldiers entered the enclosure and conducted mask confidence training by demonstrating the effectiveness of personal protective equipment in protecting against chemical, biological, radiation, and nuclear hazards. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)