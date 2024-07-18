The Area Support Group – Kuwait Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear team hosts gas chamber training for several dozen Task Force Legion Soldiers at Udairi Range, Kuwait, Aug. 4, 2023. The event consisted of preparing a controlled concentration of CS (orto-chlorobenzylidene-malononitrile) gas, more commonly known as tear gas in a chamber. Soldiers entered the enclosure and conducted mask confidence training by demonstrating the effectiveness of personal protective equipment in protecting against chemical, biological, radiation, and nuclear hazards. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2024 03:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931014
|VIRIN:
|230804-D-VN697-9257
|Filename:
|DOD_110450472
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|UDAIRI RANGE, KW
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Gas Chamber Training, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.