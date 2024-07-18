Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gas Chamber Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UDAIRI RANGE, KUWAIT

    04.08.2023

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    The Area Support Group – Kuwait Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear team hosts gas chamber training for several dozen Task Force Legion Soldiers at Udairi Range, Kuwait, Aug. 4, 2023. The event consisted of preparing a controlled concentration of CS (orto-chlorobenzylidene-malononitrile) gas, more commonly known as tear gas in a chamber. Soldiers entered the enclosure and conducted mask confidence training by demonstrating the effectiveness of personal protective equipment in protecting against chemical, biological, radiation, and nuclear hazards. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 03:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931014
    VIRIN: 230804-D-VN697-9257
    Filename: DOD_110450472
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: UDAIRI RANGE, KW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gas Chamber Training, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARCENT
    CBRN
    Task Force Legion
    Area Support Group – Kuwait
    ASG-KU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download