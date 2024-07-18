Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Armenian-American Collaboration in Eagle Partner Exercise: A Riot Control Training

    ZAR, ARMENIA

    07.17.2024

    Video by Spc. Ashley Xie 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Armenian 12th Peacekeeping Brigade and Kansas National Guard conduct riot control training during Eagle Partner 24 at Zar Training Base, Armenia, July 17, 2024. Eagle Partner is a bilateral exercise aims to enhance interoperability in peacekeeping operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 12:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 931013
    VIRIN: 240717-A-GT064-6856
    Filename: DOD_110450455
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: ZAR, AM

    This work, "Armenian-American Collaboration in Eagle Partner Exercise: A Riot Control Training, by SPC Ashley Xie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USARMY
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUF
    EaglePartner

