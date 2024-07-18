Armenian 12th Peacekeeping Brigade and Kansas National Guard conduct riot control training during Eagle Partner 24 at Zar Training Base, Armenia, July 17, 2024. Eagle Partner is a bilateral exercise aims to enhance interoperability in peacekeeping operations.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2024 12:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|931013
|VIRIN:
|240717-A-GT064-6856
|Filename:
|DOD_110450455
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|ZAR, AM
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, "Armenian-American Collaboration in Eagle Partner Exercise: A Riot Control Training, by SPC Ashley Xie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.