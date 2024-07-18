Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    141st BSB Commander Provides JRTC Training Update

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    FORT JOHNSON, La. - Lt. Col. Christopher Markesino, commander of the 141st Brigade Support Battalion, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oregon Army National Guard, provides an update on his unit's training at the Joint Readiness Training Center, July 18, 2024. Markesino discusses the battalion's progress as they begin the force-on-force portion of their rotation, highlighting the quality of training and the performance of the Soldiers. The exercise simulates combat operations against a near-peer adversary, preparing the unit for potential future deployments. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    This work, 141st BSB Commander Provides JRTC Training Update, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    41st IBCT
    Logistics
    Brigade Support Battalion
    ORARNG
    Fort Johnson
    JRTC24-09

