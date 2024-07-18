141st BSB Commander Provides JRTC Training Update

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FORT JOHNSON, La. - Lt. Col. Christopher Markesino, commander of the 141st Brigade Support Battalion, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oregon Army National Guard, provides an update on his unit's training at the Joint Readiness Training Center, July 18, 2024. Markesino discusses the battalion's progress as they begin the force-on-force portion of their rotation, highlighting the quality of training and the performance of the Soldiers. The exercise simulates combat operations against a near-peer adversary, preparing the unit for potential future deployments. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)