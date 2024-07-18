Aircrew with the 927th Air Refueling Wing, Florida, operate a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker with the 434th Air Refueling Wing, Indiana, to refuel a U.S. Navy F-18 Super Hornet near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, July 18. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 24 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany A. Emery)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2024 00:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931006
|VIRIN:
|240718-F-UV276-9000
|Filename:
|DOD_110450321
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Air Force refuels U.S. Navy FA-18 at RIMPAC 2024, by SSgt Tiffany Emery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.