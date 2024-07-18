Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bus Safety with Dr. Chanda Holsey

    JAPAN

    07.10.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Esposito 

    AFN Sasebo

    Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell invited Dr. Chanda Holsey to the studio to discuss some bus safety tips to help keep children safe on the road, July 10, 2024. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 21:18
    Location: JP

