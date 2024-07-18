Capt. Nicole Van De Voorde, the OIC for Oregon Medical Command (MEDCOM), describes the duties and status of MEDCOM soldiers while they support the 41st Infantry Battalion (41 IN) during their training at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) at Fort Johnson, Louisiana, July 18, 2024. The goal of JRTC is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations. Training exercises include medical evacuations of wounded soldiers, weapon live-fire trainings, and sustainment operations that help sharpen skills and maintains unit readiness. It has been over 26 years since the 41 IN has trained at JRTC.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2024 21:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|930999
|VIRIN:
|240718-Z-EJ376-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110450043
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon Medical Command Supports 41st IN at JRTC, by SPC Frank Ritchey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
