    8th MPs conduct law enforcement training with PNGDF

    PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    07.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    B-roll of 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, and Papua New Guinea Defence Force soldiers, assigned to Command Headquarters practicing simulated military police techniques, on July 16-17, 2024, at Murray Barracks, Papua New Guinea. Tamiok Strike is a bilateral training exercise designed to improve the interoperability and readiness of the Papua New Guinea Defence Forces, and U.S. Forces, and to enhance partner capacity to respond to conventional and potential natural disasters throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 18:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930987
    VIRIN: 240718-A-PR546-9742
    Filename: DOD_110449850
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: PG

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Papua New Guinea
    Tamiok Strike
    TKS24
    Tamiok Strike 2024

