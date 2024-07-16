Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tamiok Strike 2024 B-roll

    PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    07.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    B-roll of U.S. Army Soldiers, and Papua New Guinea Defence Force soldiers during Tamiok Strike opening ceremony, on July 15, 2024, at Murray Barracks, Papua New Guinea. Tamiok Strike is a bilateral training exercise designed to improve the interoperability and readiness of the Papua New Guinea Defence Forces, and U.S. Forces, and to enhance partner capacity to respond to conventional and potential natural disasters throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 18:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930985
    VIRIN: 240718-A-PR546-1496
    Filename: DOD_110449842
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: PG

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tamiok Strike 2024 B-roll, by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Papua New Guinea
    Tamiok Strike
    TKS24
    Tamiok Strike 2024

