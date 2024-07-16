B-roll of U.S. Army Soldiers, and Papua New Guinea Defence Force soldiers during Tamiok Strike opening ceremony, on July 15, 2024, at Murray Barracks, Papua New Guinea. Tamiok Strike is a bilateral training exercise designed to improve the interoperability and readiness of the Papua New Guinea Defence Forces, and U.S. Forces, and to enhance partner capacity to respond to conventional and potential natural disasters throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2024 18:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|930985
|VIRIN:
|240718-A-PR546-1496
|Filename:
|DOD_110449842
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|PG
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Tamiok Strike 2024 B-roll, by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.