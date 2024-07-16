Tamiok Strike 2024 B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll of U.S. Army Soldiers, and Papua New Guinea Defence Force soldiers during Tamiok Strike opening ceremony, on July 15, 2024, at Murray Barracks, Papua New Guinea. Tamiok Strike is a bilateral training exercise designed to improve the interoperability and readiness of the Papua New Guinea Defence Forces, and U.S. Forces, and to enhance partner capacity to respond to conventional and potential natural disasters throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)