Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 2nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment engage targets during an M2 .50 caliber machine gun range.
|07.11.2024
|07.18.2024 17:15
|B-Roll
|930982
|240711-A-EJ424-4275
|DOD_110449787
|00:00:06
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|0
|0
This work, 3-2 ADA M2 Range, by CPT Duy Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
