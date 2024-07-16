VMU-3 visit: MALS-24 and MALS-41 execute Fortified Warrior training in support of RIMPAC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) showcase the MQ-9A MUX/MALE to Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 24 and MALS-41, MAG-41, 4th MAW during Fortified Warrior in support of Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 24 at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 12, 2024. Unmanned and remotely operated vessels extend the capability of interconnected manned platform sensors to enhance capacity across the multinational force. Twenty nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercises, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Conor Ragland)