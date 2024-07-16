Blackfeet Tribal Health Operation Walking Shield Preparing and Opening

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



More than 200 U.S. military members are participating in the Blackfeet Tribal Health Innovative Readiness Training medical mission to provide patient care on the opening day of the no-cost clinic at Browning High School in Browning, MT., July 17, 2024. IRT missions provide real-world training to military medical professionals while delivering vital health care to communities that need it most. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe)