Blackfeet Tribal Health Operation Walking Shield Preparing and Opening

More than 200 U.S. military members are participating in the Blackfeet Tribal Health Innovative Readiness Training medical mission to provide patient care on the opening day of the no-cost clinic at Browning High School in Browning, MT., July 17, 2024. IRT missions provide real-world training to military medical professionals while delivering vital health care to communities that need it most. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2024 17:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|930979
|VIRIN:
|240818-Z-FH868-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110449736
|Length:
|00:03:48
|Location:
|BROWNING, MONTANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
