    AMC EXPLODES INTO THEATER FOR VALIANT SHIELD 24

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Keegan Putman 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Units assigned to Air Mobility Command participate in exercise Valiant Shield 24, June 7-21 2024. Valiant Shield is a biennial, multinational field exercise focused on enhancing interoperability across multiple domains. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keegan Putman)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 16:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 930978
    VIRIN: 240709-F-PS699-9001
    Filename: DOD_110449716
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    1CTCS
    ValiantShield
    VS 24

