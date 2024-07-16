AMC EXPLODES INTO THEATER FOR VALIANT SHIELD 24

Units assigned to Air Mobility Command participate in exercise Valiant Shield 24, June 7-21 2024. Valiant Shield is a biennial, multinational field exercise focused on enhancing interoperability across multiple domains. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keegan Putman)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2024 16:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|930978
|VIRIN:
|240709-F-PS699-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110449716
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
