California Air National Guard Aerial Fire Fighting C-130J Drops Retardant on Long Fire

California Air National Guard personnel and MAFFS (Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System) aircrew Maj. Nate Southwick and Capt. Tyler Henry, with the 115th Airlift Squadron, Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, follows a U.S. Forest Service lead plane as they perform a fire retardant drop from inside the flight deck of a MAFFS-equipped C-130J Super Hercules above the 'Long Fire' in Tulare County California, July 17, 2024. At the request of the National Interagency Fire Center, U.S. Northern Command deployed two C-130 aircraft equipped with Modular Airborne Fire Fighting Systems (MAFFS) from California and Colorado for wildland ﬁreﬁghting operations from Channel Islands Air National Guard Station in Port Hueneme, California, over multiple ﬁres in California. (U.S. Air National Guard Videos by Tech. Sgt. Richard Guiterrez and Tech. Sgt. John Toledo)