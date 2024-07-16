Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    California Air National Guard Aerial Fire Fighting C-130J Drops Retardant on Long Fire

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Courtesy Video

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    California Air National Guard personnel and MAFFS (Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System) aircrew Maj. Nate Southwick and Capt. Tyler Henry, with the 115th Airlift Squadron, Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, follows a U.S. Forest Service lead plane as they perform a fire retardant drop from inside the flight deck of a MAFFS-equipped C-130J Super Hercules above the 'Long Fire' in Tulare County California, July 17, 2024. At the request of the National Interagency Fire Center, U.S. Northern Command deployed two C-130 aircraft equipped with Modular Airborne Fire Fighting Systems (MAFFS) from California and Colorado for wildland ﬁreﬁghting operations from Channel Islands Air National Guard Station in Port Hueneme, California, over multiple ﬁres in California. (U.S. Air National Guard Videos by Tech. Sgt. Richard Guiterrez and Tech. Sgt. John Toledo)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 15:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930973
    VIRIN: 240717-F-F3899-1001
    Filename: DOD_110449557
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

