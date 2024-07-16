Aircrew Flight Equipment Airmen of the 121st Fighter Squadron, D.C. Air National Guard participated in an education exchange with the Commanders equipment team. During the exchange, the AFE members toured the Commander's equipment room and experienced the day-to-day operations of the equipment team. The Commander's equipment team then toured the 121st Fighter Squadron and learned more about AFE's role in maintaining vital flight equipment and some of the training they provide to the pilots. Although these industries are vastly different, each equipment team noticed parallels in their respective careers and the dedication it takes to maintain their equipment to the upmost operational standards to accomplish the mission.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2024 15:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|930970
|VIRIN:
|240628-F-EB151-1183
|Filename:
|DOD_110449484
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFE and Commanders visits, by TSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.