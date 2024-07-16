Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFE and Commanders visits

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    Aircrew Flight Equipment Airmen of the 121st Fighter Squadron, D.C. Air National Guard participated in an education exchange with the Commanders equipment team. During the exchange, the AFE members toured the Commander's equipment room and experienced the day-to-day operations of the equipment team. The Commander's equipment team then toured the 121st Fighter Squadron and learned more about AFE's role in maintaining vital flight equipment and some of the training they provide to the pilots. Although these industries are vastly different, each equipment team noticed parallels in their respective careers and the dedication it takes to maintain their equipment to the upmost operational standards to accomplish the mission.

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 15:34
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    This work, AFE and Commanders visits, by TSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DC Air National Guard
    AFE
    121st Fighter Squadron
    Capital Guardians
    Washington Commanders

