    Weekly Teki Update

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing

    This video highlights upcoming events happening at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., for the week of July 21. The video discusses KingfishACE, the 377th Medical Group pharmacy, a Norwegian foot march, and more. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 15:23
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US

    Resources
    Events
    Kirtland Air Force Base
    Weekly Update
    Team Kirtland
    Teki update

