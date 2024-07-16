U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Bruno, the mascot of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Western Recruiting Region, is promoted to the rank of lance corporal at Petco Park Stadium, San Diego, California, July 14, 2024. The mascot’s job is to boost morale, participate in outreach work and attend events and ceremonies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexander O. Devereux)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2024 17:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|930968
|VIRIN:
|240714-M-EG840-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110449466
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bruno Promotion, by Cpl Alexander Devereux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.