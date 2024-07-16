Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bruno Promotion

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2024

    Video by Cpl. Alexander Devereux 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego       

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Bruno, the mascot of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Western Recruiting Region, is promoted to the rank of lance corporal at Petco Park Stadium, San Diego, California, July 14, 2024. The mascot’s job is to boost morale, participate in outreach work and attend events and ceremonies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexander O. Devereux)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 17:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930968
    VIRIN: 240714-M-EG840-1001
    Filename: DOD_110449466
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Promotion
    Recruit Training
    MCRD San Diego
    Mascot
    Bruno
    USMCnews

