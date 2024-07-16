Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mark 19 Grenade Launcher Familiarization B-Roll

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    07.16.2024

    Video by Sgt. Elena Torres-Rivera 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 190th Engineer Battalion, 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard fired the Mark 19 grenade launcher during annual training at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, July 16, 2024. Soldiers trained on how to operate a Mark 19 grenade launcher, a crew served weapon that enhances the unit's capabilities and readiness. (U. S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Elena Torres Rivera).

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 15:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930965
    VIRIN: 240716-Z-CS318-1001
    Filename: DOD_110449364
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: SALINAS, PR

    Mark 19 grenade launcher
    Siempre Presente
    Annual Training 2024
    Courage Commitment Competence
    Make it Challenging

