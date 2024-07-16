Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eagle Partner 24: Unload Day 3

    YEREVAN, ARMENIA

    07.14.2024

    Video by Spc. Ashley Xie 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment and crewmembers of a Heavy Airlift Wing (HAW) aircraft, a part of the Strategic Airlift Capability, unload equipment from a C17 Globemaster III in preparation for the exercise Eagle Partner 24 at Zvartnots International Airport, Armenia, on July 14, 2024. The exercise is a collaborative initiative between the U.S. Army and Armenian Armed Forces aimed at improving peacekeeping capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ashley Xie)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 14:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: YEREVAN, AM

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eagle Partner 24: Unload Day 3, by SPC Ashley Xie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USARMY
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUF
    EaglePartner

