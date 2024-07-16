U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment and crewmembers of a Heavy Airlift Wing (HAW) aircraft, a part of the Strategic Airlift Capability, unload equipment from a C17 Globemaster III in preparation for the exercise Eagle Partner 24 at Zvartnots International Airport, Armenia, on July 14, 2024. The exercise is a collaborative initiative between the U.S. Army and Armenian Armed Forces aimed at improving peacekeeping capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ashley Xie)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2024 14:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|930960
|VIRIN:
|240714-A-GT064-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110449238
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|YEREVAN, AM
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Eagle Partner 24: Unload Day 3, by SPC Ashley Xie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
