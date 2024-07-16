Eagle Partner 24: Unload Day 3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment and crewmembers of a Heavy Airlift Wing (HAW) aircraft, a part of the Strategic Airlift Capability, unload equipment from a C17 Globemaster III in preparation for the exercise Eagle Partner 24 at Zvartnots International Airport, Armenia, on July 14, 2024. The exercise is a collaborative initiative between the U.S. Army and Armenian Armed Forces aimed at improving peacekeeping capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ashley Xie)