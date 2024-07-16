U.S. Army and Air Force Collaborate to Prepare for Eagle Partner 24

B-Roll of U.S. Soldiers and crew members of a Heavy Airlift Wing (HAW) aircraft, part of the Strategic Airlift Capability, load equipment and vehicles onto a C17 Globemaster III in preparation for exercise Eagle Partner 24 at Ramstein, Germany, July 13, 2024. Eagle Partner is a joint exercise between the U.S. Army and Armenian Armed Forces designed to enhance peacekeeping capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)
