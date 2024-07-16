Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army and Air Force Collaborate to Prepare for Eagle Partner 24

    RAMSTEIN, GERMANY

    07.13.2024

    Video by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    B-Roll of U.S. Soldiers and crew members of a Heavy Airlift Wing (HAW) aircraft, part of the Strategic Airlift Capability, load equipment and vehicles onto a C17 Globemaster III in preparation for exercise Eagle Partner 24 at Ramstein, Germany, July 13, 2024. Eagle Partner is a joint exercise between the U.S. Army and Armenian Armed Forces designed to enhance peacekeeping capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 14:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930959
    VIRIN: 240713-A-JR370-6284
    Filename: DOD_110449227
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: RAMSTEIN, DE

    EUCOM
    USARMY
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUF
    EaglePartner

