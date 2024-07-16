Civil Affairs Team 1511 Partners with Spirited Youth Association

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/930958" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 415th Civil Affairs Battalion, partner with the Spirited Youth Association to strengthen community relations between the U.S. Army and Romanian locals during an event in Domnesti, Romania, July 13, 2024. Civil Affairs teams regularly work with the local civilian population outside military bases worldwide to build partnerships. ( U.S. Army Video by Spc. Joshua Maxie)