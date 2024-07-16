Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil Affairs Team 1511 Partners with Spirited Youth Association

    DOMNESTI, ROMANIA

    07.13.2024

    Video by Spc. Joshua Maxie 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 415th Civil Affairs Battalion, partner with the Spirited Youth Association to strengthen community relations between the U.S. Army and Romanian locals during an event in Domnesti, Romania, July 13, 2024. Civil Affairs teams regularly work with the local civilian population outside military bases worldwide to build partnerships. ( U.S. Army Video by Spc. Joshua Maxie)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 13:59
    VIRIN: 240713-A-HY112-3985
    Location: DOMNESTI, RO

    This work, Civil Affairs Team 1511 Partners with Spirited Youth Association, by SPC Joshua Maxie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

