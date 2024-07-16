U.S. Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 415th Civil Affairs Battalion, partner with the Spirited Youth Association to strengthen community relations between the U.S. Army and Romanian locals during an event in Domnesti, Romania, July 13, 2024. Civil Affairs teams regularly work with the local civilian population outside military bases worldwide to build partnerships. ( U.S. Army Video by Spc. Joshua Maxie)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2024 13:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|930958
|VIRIN:
|240713-A-HY112-3985
|Filename:
|DOD_110449226
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DOMNESTI, RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Civil Affairs Team 1511 Partners with Spirited Youth Association, by SPC Joshua Maxie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
