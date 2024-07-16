Eagle Partner 24: Unload Day 2 BRoll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment and crewmembers of a Heavy Airlift Wing (HAW) aircraft, a part of the Strategic Airlift Capability, unload equipment from a C17 Globemaster III in preparation for the exercise Eagle Partner 24 at Zvartnots International Airport, Armenia, on July 12, 2024. The exercise aims to enhance interoperability and readiness between the U.S. and Armenia, while fostering peace and security. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ashley Xie)