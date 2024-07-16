U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment and crewmembers of a Heavy Airlift Wing (HAW) aircraft, a part of the Strategic Airlift Capability, unload equipment from a C17 Globemaster III in preparation for the exercise Eagle Partner 24 at Zvartnots International Airport, Armenia, on July 12, 2024. The exercise aims to enhance interoperability and readiness between the U.S. and Armenia, while fostering peace and security. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ashley Xie)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2024 14:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|930957
|VIRIN:
|240712-A-GT064-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110449197
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|YEREVAN, AM
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Eagle Partner 24: Unload Day 2 BRoll, by SPC Ashley Xie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
