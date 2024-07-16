Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Warrant Officer Four Jose C. Garcia Reacts Quickly to Save Apache

    FORWARD OPERATING SITE POWIDZ, POLAND

    07.10.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Chief Warrant Officer Four Garcia recalls the events that led to him being awarded the Meritorious Service Medal. Due to quick thinking, Garcia improvised a landing solution for an Apache whose wheel fell off in flight. Garcia's selfless service and dedication to duty were integral to the 1st Cavalry Division's overall success, reflecting the exemplary commitment and professionalism of the Troopers of the division. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 15:24
    Location: FORWARD OPERATING SITE POWIDZ, PL

    Selfless Service
    Meritorious Service Medal
    First Team
    1st Air Cavalry Brigade
    Award
    Task Force Pegasus

