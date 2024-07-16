Chief Warrant Officer Four Garcia recalls the events that led to him being awarded the Meritorious Service Medal. Due to quick thinking, Garcia improvised a landing solution for an Apache whose wheel fell off in flight. Garcia's selfless service and dedication to duty were integral to the 1st Cavalry Division's overall success, reflecting the exemplary commitment and professionalism of the Troopers of the division. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2024 15:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|930953
|VIRIN:
|240710-A-JN384-3329
|Filename:
|DOD_110449067
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|FORWARD OPERATING SITE POWIDZ, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Warrant Officer Four Jose C. Garcia Reacts Quickly to Save Apache, by SGT Jacob Nunnenkamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
