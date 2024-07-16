Chief Warrant Officer Four Jose C. Garcia Reacts Quickly to Save Apache

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief Warrant Officer Four Garcia recalls the events that led to him being awarded the Meritorious Service Medal. Due to quick thinking, Garcia improvised a landing solution for an Apache whose wheel fell off in flight. Garcia's selfless service and dedication to duty were integral to the 1st Cavalry Division's overall success, reflecting the exemplary commitment and professionalism of the Troopers of the division. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp)