    1230th Transportation Company participates in Operation Patriot Press 2024 (Interview Package)

    ANNISTON, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the Thomasville-based 1230th Transportation Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, conduct storage reform operations with their civilian counterparts using medium tactical vehicles during Operation Patriot Press 2024 July 13-25, 2024, at the Anniston Army Depot, Anniston, Alabama. This exercise, established by the Army Materiel Command, is designed to promote readiness by providing real-world training for Army requirements and to achieve training towards Mission Essential Task requirements for Army active duty, Army Reserve, National Guard, and various other service branches. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker)

    (0:00 - 1:08) - Capt. Aaron Ofosu, Commander, 1230th Transportation Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard

    (1:08 - 2:02) - Pfc. Honor Holloway, Transporation Specialist, 1230th Transportation Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard

    (2:03 - 3:51) - Pvt. Ciaran Jones, Transportation Specialist, 1230th Transportation Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard

    (3:51 - 4:56) - Staff Sgt. Cameron Clarke, Motor Sergeant, 1230th Transportation Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard

    (4:56 - 5:26) - Sgt. Christian Commander, Motor Sergeant, 1230th Transportation Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 12:01
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 930943
    VIRIN: 240717-A-OD941-9123
    Filename: DOD_110448998
    Length: 00:05:26
    Location: ANNISTON, ALABAMA, US

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Army Materiel Command
    Joint Munitions Command
    Operation Patriot Press
    U.S. Army
    Ammunition Readiness

